Boxer Isiah Jones Fatally Shot by His Own Brother | VIDEO

*Boxer Isiah Jones, unfortunately, lost his life due to an argument gone wrong.

According to reports, on Monday (Sept. 19) Boxer Isiah Jones was fatally shot after a dispute with a family member, his trainer, Roshawn Jones –unrelated, confirmed his death on Tuesday (Sept. 20). The athlete was 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Isiah Jones was allegedly shot in the head by his brother following an argument in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Trainer Roshawn Jones spoke about the tragic news via a heartfelt IG post. In part, he said,

“Isaiah, Lost his life yesterday in a tragic event! Please keep his family in your prayers to help them get through these rough times!”

During a recent interview, Roshawn Jones also spoke on Isiah Jones’ life and said,

“Him not turning down fights, every fight that he took, the odds were stacked against him. He had enough heart and courage to take them. He could have taken the easier route and just padded his record.”

He added …

"He was a very great father, he provided for his kids. He was a hard worker. Everyone is not perfect in life but he was a good human being. He'd make you smile and laugh and was a great role model in the gym…"