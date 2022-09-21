Migrant Workers and Games People Play: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Have you ever had someone entice you into doing something by telling you there was a big payday waiting for you, only to realize too late it was a lie?

It turns out Govs. Ron Desantis and Gregg Abbot used unethical means to transport migrant families out of their states. And promises made for jobs and shelter outside of Florida and Texas are the tip of the iceberg.

Click the video above to find out what was promised to migrant workers, and how these tactics are being used against a new generation of people some U.S. residents believe don’t deserve basic services.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

