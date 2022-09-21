Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Michelle Obama Announces Six-City U.S. Book Tour for ‘The Light We Carry’

By Ny MaGee
Michelle Obama
*Michelle Obama has announced U.S. tour dates in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

Produced by Live Nation, and Crown, an imprint of Random House, the six-city U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre on November 15. The book tour will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco, before wrapping December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA, per press release.

We reported previously that in the book, Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress, per press release.

“Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.”

EURweb.com

Per press release: Tickets for the book tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, September 26, for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Verified Fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:00 AM local time. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan presale; any remaining tickets will be sold at the general public onsale beginning Friday, September 30, at 10:00 AM local time.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” said Mrs. Obama.

“Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall,” said Tara Traub, Live Nation’s SVP of Global Touring. “We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she’s created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times.”

Obama’s inspiring new book is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir “Becoming.”

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will be released globally on November 15, 2022.

Below are the book tour dates:

November 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C.

November 18: The Met, Philadelphia

December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco

December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

