Adnan Syed Released from Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction | Video

*Accused killer Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, has been released by order of a Baltimore Circuit judge.

Syed, 41, was age 17 when he was arrested in connection to the killing of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life. Over the years, Syed has maintained his innocence.

On Monday, Judge Melissa Phinn vacated his 2000 murder conviction and ordered his release because prosecutors allegedly withheld evidence that coul have exonerated him, according to the Associated Press and Baltimore Sun. Prosecutors in Baltimore reportedly filed a motion last week requesting that his murder conviction be vacated.

“The motion filed today supports a new trial for Syed based on a nearly year-long investigation that revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said.

Adnan Syed walks out of the courthouse a free man after 23 years in prison. Lots of cheers. ⁦@fox5dc⁩ pic.twitter.com/OClfWIUGhe — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) September 19, 2022

The statement continued, “We believe that keeping Mr. Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything that we know now, when we do not have confidence in results of the first trial, would be unjust.”

In the motion to vacate, prosecutors said: “Considering the totality of the evidence now available, the information about an alternative suspect would have been helpful to the defense because it would have helped substantiate an alternative suspect defense that was consistent with the defense’s strategy at trial.”

Complex reports that the state has 30 days to decide if Syed’s murder case will be dismissed or if he will be subjected to a new trial.

Syed became a mainstream news fixture when the popular true-crime podcast Serial profiled his case.

