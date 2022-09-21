Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Adnan Syed Released from Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction | Video

By Ny MaGee
Adnan Syed released from prison
Adnan Syed then and now via Twitter

*Accused killer Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, has been released by order of a Baltimore Circuit judge. 

Syed, 41, was age 17 when he was arrested in connection to the killing of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life. Over the years, Syed has maintained his innocence. 

On Monday, Judge Melissa Phinn vacated his 2000 murder conviction and ordered his release because prosecutors allegedly withheld evidence that coul have exonerated him, according to the Associated Press and Baltimore Sun. Prosecutors in Baltimore reportedly filed a motion last week requesting that his murder conviction be vacated.

“The motion filed today supports a new trial for Syed based on a nearly year-long investigation that revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said.

OTHER NEWS: Jane Doe Speaks Out After Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Child Molestation Suit Dismissed

The statement continued, “We believe that keeping Mr. Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything that we know now, when we do not have confidence in results of the first trial, would be unjust.”

In the motion to vacate, prosecutors said: “Considering the totality of the evidence now available, the information about an alternative suspect would have been helpful to the defense because it would have helped substantiate an alternative suspect defense that was consistent with the defense’s strategy at trial.”

Complex reports that the state has 30 days to decide if Syed’s murder case will be dismissed or if he will be subjected to a new trial.

Syed became a mainstream news fixture when the popular true-crime podcast Serial profiled his case. 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

