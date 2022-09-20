Tuesday, September 20, 2022
'Ready To Love' – EURweb Exclusive Interview w/Lunie Forde | WATCH

*Even when she was absent from the action for one episode during season 6 of “Ready To Love,” cast member Lunie didn’t miss a beat!

She remained a fan favorite on the popular OWN network dating series. And when she returned a week later with a pep in her step on the way, she picked up where she left off.

So when the fellas chose Lunie to go home in the last episode, it was a shocker to many viewers. But in a EURweb exclusive interview, the Virginia native admits she was ready for it.

Click the video above to hear why she was ready for her exit.

Lunie Forde
Lunie Forde

riversteff

