Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Has Died – She was 66

By Fisher Jack
Marva Hicks (b&w)
Marva Hicks (b&w)

*Marva Hicks Taha, an award-winning actor and singer who originally hailed from Petersburg, Virginia, passed away in New York City on September 17, 2022.  Her cause of death was not revealed. A Howard University graduate, Hicks’ performing credits span 4 decades. She was 66.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha.

“Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remain marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends, and entertainment community knew no bounds.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers,” said Hicks’ husband Akwasi Taha.

Marva Hicks - Getty
Marva Hicks – Getty

Her powerful, distinct and sultry voice was heard on her first album “Marva Hicks” released in 1991 with a Top 10 charting hit single “Never Been in Love Before.”

She later duetted with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder as she toured worldwide.

Marva, a three-time Helen Hayes Award winner, was a fixture in the theatrical community. Her Broadway credits include, “Motown,” “The Lion King,” “Caroline or Change,” and “Lena Horne, The Lady at Her Music.”

Marva Hicks Taha
Marva Hicks Taha

She starred in many Off-Broadway productions, canvassing the country with her most recent performance in April 2022 of “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” at the Alliance Theatre.

Hicks’ vast film and television credits include “Mad about You,” “Star Trek,” “One Life to Live,” and “LA Law,” She lent her voice and talents to many nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House.

She was a very proud member of Broadway Inspirational Voices for many years.

Marva Hicks Taha is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha, and many family members and life-long friends.
source: BJ Coleman

Fisher Jack

