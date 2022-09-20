Jocko Sims Talks Fifth and Final Season of ‘New Amsterdam’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with actor Jocko Sims to dish about the fifth and final season of NBC’s hit medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

This series is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s renowned memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his over a decade of experience as a medical director at the hospital, per press release.

Sims, who plays the character of Dr. Floyd, is also a writer and producer with roles in numerous film and television shows including “Dreamgirls,” “Jarhead” and 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

Go inside the new season of “New Amsterdam” via the YouTube clip below.

“New Amsterdam” stars Ryan Eggold alongside Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank, with Michelle Forbes, John McGinty, Gina Gershon, Frances Turner, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman in reoccurring roles, as reported by TV Series Final. Per the outlet, here’s a breakdown of the synopsis:

Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Frank), a deaf surgeon and the chief of oncology. In season five, Max is back at the helm of New York City’s busiest public hospital.

Sims originally wanted to pursue a career in medicine but decided to become an actor instead. Now that he finds himself playing a doctor on the small screen, EUR’s Ny MaGee asked him what parallels, if any, are there between actors and medical professionals. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

“New Amsterdam” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / PT on NBC.