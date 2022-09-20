Tuesday, September 20, 2022
For the Record: Victor Orlando (‘Percussionist to the Stars’) on How Cancer Inspired New Music and New Mission

Victor Orlando poses in a brown leather jacket
Victor Orlando

*You’ve heard of the ol’ adage “Stay ready so you ain’t got to get ready?” Well, veteran percussionist Victor Orlando has taken the message to a higher level with his new R&B/gospel track “Be Ready,” as in “I just wanna be ready when the Lord calls my name.”

With former Az Yet singer and theater star Tony Grant on lead vocals, “Be Ready” was written by Orlando following a brief bout with prostate cancer.

The experience, and ultimate victory after surgery, has served as a wake up call for the famed “Drummer to the Stars” to ensure that his health comes first – something he admittedly used to put on the back burner. “Be Ready” is Orlando’s way of beaming the importance of getting your life (and affairs) in order, because “you never know what day will be your last.”

In this episode of “For the Record,” EURweb’s Lee Bailey talks with Orlando about “Be Ready,” his experience and triumph over prostate cancer, and his new passion to convince other men to get screened.

