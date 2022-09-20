Good Samaritan Couple Saves Man After Wheelchair Got Stuck on Train Tracks | WATCH

*HOLBROOK, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There are times when people can really make a difference in someone else’s life. Matt and Megan Pohl of Randolph are living examples of this. Last week before the Patriots game, they noticed a stranger who needed to be rescued because his wheelchair got stuck on the train tracks in Holbrook.

“You just got to help people, to save people,” Matt told WBZ-TV. “It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track,” said Megan. “I don’t think he realized what was about to happen.”

But the Pohls did and without hesitation, they reacted. The approaching train was just seconds away from reaching the man.

“As we got him off, these [crossing gates] came down and the train came by,” said Megan.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get hit trying to get him off,” Matt said.

They got the chance to meet the man they helped on Monday. He’s 27-year-old Jamarc Tidwell, but goes by JT. He has special needs and is semi-independent, but on that day he needed an extra hand.

“They saved me from the train,” JT told WBZ.

JT is in need of a new electric wheelchair, the one he has is not working properly which is why he got stuck.

He is also a huge Patriots fan. He was on his way to grab a cup of coffee at Mary Lou’s before kickoff when he got stuck. “Best coffee in town,” said JT, which Megan agreed with.

When police arrived, JT was already safely off the tracks, but still wanted his coffee for the game. Holbrook police officer Justo Pagan was happy to oblige and bought him one.

As for the Good Samaritans: “I would hope my kids would get help if they needed it,” said Megan.

