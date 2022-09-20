Charlamagne tha God Calls DeSantis a ‘Genius’ for Flying Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard | Watch

*Charlamagne tha God has praised Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending dozens of migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The media personality called the move “genius” and slammed the “hypocrisy” of Democrats last week on his Comedy Central late-night talk show, “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God.”

“For months, Republican governors have sent busloads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, [Washington] DC, and Chicago with the message of — if you like them so much, they’re yours,” Charlamagne said during the September 15 episode, Business Insider reports.

“I personally think it’s genius,” Charlamagne said of the Florida governor using two chartered plans to fly 50 immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also made headlines recently for bussing thousands of migrants to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago. Charlamagne said Republican politicians should give “Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads up because then that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don’t want immigrants here either.”

Political and social commentator Angela Rye was a guest on the show and said the migrant crisis is “a political game” for DeSantis and Abbott.

Roy Wood Jr., another guest, noted that “a lot of these immigrants are being sent to these cities” that “ship out their homeless people to the outside counties.”

Watch the full commentary via the clip below:

“I personally think it’s genius.” — Charlamagne tha God on Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) sending migrants to blue cities, saying the move can expose that Democratic mayors and governors “don’t want immigrants here either.” pic.twitter.com/PxLCZQu5fR — The Recount (@therecount) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard have reportedly been sent to a military base to stay. Check out the Twitter video below: