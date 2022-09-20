Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Charlamagne tha God Calls DeSantis a ‘Genius’ for Flying Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Charlamagne Tha God
Gettyimages | JC Olivera

*Charlamagne tha God has praised Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending dozens of migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The media personality called the move “genius” and slammed the “hypocrisy” of Democrats last week on his Comedy Central late-night talk show, “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God.”

“For months, Republican governors have sent busloads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, [Washington] DC, and Chicago with the message of — if you like them so much, they’re yours,” Charlamagne said during the September 15 episode, Business Insider reports. 

“I personally think it’s genius,” Charlamagne said of the Florida governor using two chartered plans to fly 50 immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

READ MORE: Charlamagne tha God Defends Tiffany Haddish Against Child Sex Abuse Accusations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also made headlines recently for bussing thousands of migrants to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago. Charlamagne said Republican politicians should give “Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads up because then that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don’t want immigrants here either.”

Political and social commentator Angela Rye was a guest on the show and said the migrant crisis is “a political game” for DeSantis and Abbott.

Roy Wood Jr., another guest, noted that “a lot of these immigrants are being sent to these cities” that “ship out their homeless people to the outside counties.”

Watch the full commentary via the clip below:

Meanwhile, the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard have reportedly been sent to a military base to stay. Check out the Twitter video below:

Previous articleQB Kyler Murray Smacked by ‘Fan’ – Las Vegas Police Investigating | WATCH-it-Happen
Next articleCommon to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO