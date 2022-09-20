CeCe Winans is Launching Her First National Tour in Over A Decade | WATCH

*CeCe Winans is back on tour in 2022 and tickets for all tour dates and cities are on sale now. See the schedule and get your BELIEVE FOR IT Tour tickets today!

Whoever said, “Good things come to those who wait” knew exactly what they were talking about. It’s astonishing that we haven’t experienced a CeCe Winans tour in ten years. Right? Maybe because God has favored her to always remain in the spotlight with astonishing accolades like 15 Grammy awards, 23 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Awards.

Or perhaps co-hosting the GENERATIONS YouTube show with her mom and daughter. And maybe her occasional surprise appearances and concerts along the way like Verzuz have held us over. Either way, the saints are rejoicing!

The recent success of Winans’ “Believe For It” album is helping people survive. Her new live performance videos highlight comment after comment filled with testimonies and healings. Cece even testified herself during the interview how her hot single “Goodness of God” that’s burning the charts, is filled with God’s spirit and how He is still performing miracles. And, that’s what she’s most excited about.

We discussed so much in this interview from the song that made her weep upon first listen, her fans and family, and her message to all the saints with attitudes.

For all who were wondering if the concert will be available to watch virtually, Cece could not confirm, but she strongly suggested being in the place.

Experience her live. Tickets are selling and you want to be there to experience what God has done in her music. Some describe it as sheer talent, crystal clear vocals, or experiencing a legend, but Cece truly feels the experience is so much more. She states that her Believe For It tour is a survival kit.

But…you don’t have to take her word for it. Find out for yourself, live and in-person. Buy Tickets here: https://cecewinans.com/

We’re also excited to announce that CeCe’s new book, “Believe For It: Passing on The Faith To The Next Generation” is available for pre-order.

Redeem your order at CeceWinans.com and claim the audiobook to start listening now. The release date is November 15th, giving you enough time to fulfill your Christmas list.

Now THIS is how a national tour is supposed to be done!! CeCe, we’re proud of you; you, go girl!

All content has been edited in short form, but the extended interview can be found on our associate’s website below.

About our associate: LaCora Stephens is a journalist, talk show host and editor. Contact her at www.LaCoraStephens.com Instagram @LaCoraStephens