Viral Video Supports August Alsina’s Claim He Was Attacked by Tory Lanez | Watch

*Tory Lanez initially denied allegations made by August Alsina that he was physically attacked by the pint-sized Canadian rapper. But now video footage seems to confirm that something pretty wild went down between the two artists.

Alsina took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he was attacked by Tory and his bodyguards because he refused to shake hands with the rapper. The Source reports that the incident occurred backstage at a concert in Chicago.

In a message to fans, Alsina wrote: “As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, who I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” Alsina wrote. “Whole time, I’m one deep, No security.”

He added, “Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.”

Alsina noted that “There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, an is on a crash out mission.”

He also accused Lanez of smoking a cocaine-laced blunt.

It seems Alsina refused to shake hands with Lanez because of his previous shady comments about the singer’s past sexual entanglement with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Prior to the video release, Lanez denied attacking Alsina, saying during a recent interview: “Nothing happened. I don’t even know what this kid is talking about.” He added, “I don’t know if he’s doing promo. I don’t know what that n*gga is talking about.”

However, the video seems to back-up Alsina’s account. In the clip, Alsina is seen walking past Lanez, who has his hand out for a handshake. When Alsina ignores it, Lanez becomes visibility triggered. You can hear an onlooker say, “Don’t do it, you already shot Megan [Thee Stallion]”

Lanez is seen pulling up his pants and running towards Alsina to confront him. The video cuts to after the altercation and another on-looker is heard saying: “Tory said he just knocked August Alsina a** right out! One punch!”

Alsina shared graphic images of the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Gossip Of The City Tea was reportedly the first to break the news about this attack. Alsina later retweeted a post from the outlet claiming the incident was set up by Lanez’s camp. The post, per The Jasmine Brand, read:

“They staged that sh*t, they had a camera recording the whole time. He ain’t go post the video because he go incriminate himself for doing that h** a** sh**. Anyone can sucker punch someone when they not expecting it. That man was talking to Tory , who let them girls hype him up cause August didn’t shake his hand. Tory stated and I quote this from the security mouths ” I should go slap this mf, then proceeded out towards us with his security, August was in the truck already with me then saw Tory walking towards us and he got out to talk to him Once they started talking about what happened on social media, Tory said “I’m on whatever you on, took two steps to the left handed the security his blunt, all while August was moving to the side thinking they was about to talk in private when Tory sucker punched him, then ran behind his security who already had a line formed. Tory went in the building performed ran out the side door. There you go all Facts”

Meanwhile, Lanez is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

