Dwayne Wade’s Trans Daughter Zaya Shares New Glamour Shots

*Social media has fallen in love with the new glamour shots posted by transgender teen influencer Zaya Wade, Dwayne Wade’s 15-year-old child.

While the response to Zaya’s trans journey seems to be positive, inquiring minds want to know if Zaya is taking puberty blockers. We reported previously that Dwyane allegedly filed a motion to legally change the name and gender of Zaya, who was born a boy name Zion.

According to The Blast, Wade, 40, submitted legal documents requesting the child’s name be legally changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

As reported by SandraRose, Wade filed the paperwork because Zaya is under 18 years old. In the documents, the NBA icon said he has full authority to make the decision as Zaya’s biological mother, Siohvaughn Funches, has no say in the matter. Wade did, however, notify the Funches of the petition.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade Files Petition to Change Zaya Wade’s Name and Gender

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

Dwyane recently opened up about his fears for Zaya at the TIME100 Summit over the summer.

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow at the event in New York City, per TIME.com. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

Wade also slammed lawmakers who refuse to support so-called “gender-affirming” medical care for trans kids.

“To me, it’s a joke. This is our life. We live this. When you’re out there making rules, if you’re not experiencing this,” he said. “Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

Zaya came out as trans in 2020. Wade compared the teen’s coming out moment to the day he himself finally gained the courage to tell his personal chef that he doesn’t like cilantro on his hamburger.

“I went years without telling my chef that I don’t like cilantro on my burger—as an adult, it took me years to have the confidence to say that,” said Wade at the TIME magazine event in June. “My daughter, at eight years old, had the confidence to say ‘This is who I am. This is who I want to be.”