MOJA: A Music Saga Experience Lights Up L.A. Live at the Grammy Museum | Story+Photos

*(Los Angeles, CA) The stars were bright on (September 13, 2022) this magical night as MOJA: A Music Saga Experience lit up L.A. Live at the Grammy Museum with an explosion of musical performances that span the African music diaspora from African drums and dances to America’s Gospel, R&B and Blues, including a down and dirty Blues harmonica battle between three-time Grammy Nominee, Emmy Award winner, and Blues Hall of Famer Billy Branch, and two-time Grammy Award-winning Blues great Bobby Rush .

The memorable night started with a panel discussion on the making of MOJA moderated by MOJA: A Music Saga’s co–creator and producer Carl Gustafson with the project’s stars, voice-actor, 3x Grammy Nominee, Emmy Award winner, and Blues Hall of Famer Billy Branch and Darius McCrary (Family Matters, Transformers) and MOJA executive producer, two-time Grammy Award-winning Blues great Bobby Rush.

An African drum orchestra and dancers set the tone for the international music experience that is MOJA: A Music Saga. The night unfolded with soul-lifting musical performances from the MOJA: A Music Saga project, including the unforgettable “Tattie’s Blues” featuring Indira Khan (Chaka Khan’s daughter), the Blues battle that took you back to the juke joint, “Down In At The Bottom” featuring Bobby Rush and Billy Branch, Shelea’s sheer brilliant delivery of the classic “Motherless Child,” and the grand finale, the Gospel infused New Orleans Second Line style song that took the energized crowd to church on a Tuesday night, “Language of the Soul” featuring multi-octave singer Josh Kagler and the Gospel McCrary Singers lead by the legendary choir director and singer Linda McCrary.

New York’s DJ JAMM kept the international music industry, film, TV, sports, and fashion crowd immersed in an eclectic mix of music from beginning to end while their appetites were thoroughly satisfied with mouthwatering culinary delights by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

MOJA executive producer Bobby Rush was overjoyed, “I think MOJA: A Music Saga is one of the greatest things to be produced. Carl Gustafson came to me 22 years ago and asked me what I thought about it. We talked about doing 8 songs, 10 songs, then 20, 35, 75 songs. I didn’t know where he was going with it but as he migrated into this journey, it came alive to me. I’m grateful for being a part of it. It’s centered around my life and I think they did a great job with it. I think it’ll be a movie or a Broadway show.”

About MOJA: A Music Saga

MOJA: A Music Saga is the history of Black Music from Africa to America’s Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Funk, and Hip-Hop is told through seven generations of the Ellis family in an eight-volume music set.

All eight volumes of MOJA: A Music Saga are available for Free on Spotify for your listening experience or at www. Mojasaga.com

MOJA: A Music Saga is a 165-year journey where Billy Branch’s character Iness Ellis, the fourth generation of the Muziki family of musicians in America, unpacks their musical legacy to his grandson Sitano through historically based stories intertwined with the evolution of musical genres of American music rooted in the soul of African music.

MOJA: A Music Saga is a 75-song musical event that took five years to complete. It utilized the talents of 500musicians, singers, artists, producers, Grammy Award winners, and nominees from around the globe.

Grammy-nominated musician, producer, writer, and creator of MOJA: A Music Saga, Carl Gustafson said, “Integrity toward the music is paramount. The songs about Africa were recorded in Africa by Africans. The songs of Cuba were recorded in Cuba by Cubans. Same in New Orleans, Chicago, Mississippi, England, and everywhere else the story went.

Executive produced by two-time Grammy Award-winning Blues great Bobby Rush , and world renownDjembe master, Weedie Braimah, MOJA: A Music Saga immerses the listener in an entertaining, dramatic, sometimes gritty, and realistic history lesson of a people and their music, from slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow and segregation to the civil rights era.

For more information, or to stream or purchase MOJA: A Music Saga visit www.mojasaga.com

MOJA: A Music Saga Experience Red Carpet Interviews – Watch Below.

Carl Gustafson, MOJA: A Music Saga – Writer, Producer, Creator

https://youtu.be/R1-jwaVXVwY

Darius McGray, MOJA: A Music Saga – Voice Actor (Satano)

https://youtu.be/FSHjFDinJTI

Bobby Rush, MOJA: A Music Saga-Executive Producer

https://youtu.be/J-XNZkPRNAw

source: ESP Public Relations