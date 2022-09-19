Hillary Clinton and Daughter Chelsea on What It Means to be ‘Gutsy’ Women | EUR Exclusive

*Hillary Clinton’s eight-part docuseries with daughter Chelsea is now streaming on Apple TV+ and features intimate conversations with notable women including Alice Chun, Dr. Jane Goodall, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

Per press release, the series is based on the Clintons’ acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

EUR’s Ny MaGee had the opportunity to ask Hillary and Chelsea: “What does it mean to you to be a gutsy woman?”

“That’s a great question. And it’s one that we thought a lot about when we were writing the book, and then of course doing the series,” said Hillary. “Of course, there are characteristics. Someone who is determined, courageous, resilient. But not just on behalf of herself. We decided that we wanted women who were gutsy in those ways, but in addition, that were trying to knock down barriers, right injustices, provide opportunities for others as well,” she explained.

“So our definition is both individual, but also rooted in the values of the kind of women that we admire and respect and have literally looked up to for each of our lives,” she added.

When asked what they hope viewers take away from this series, Chelsea said, “I hope that viewers will take away even just one story of gutsiness that has kind of resonance and inspiration, or maybe comfort and solace. I mean, I certainly hope there are many, [LAUGH] many stories in the series that resonate,” she explained.

“Because I think there are, you know, as many ways to be gutsy as not only, you know, we’re lucky enough to share through “Gutsy”, but really through the women that are in this press conference with us today or the women that we all have in our lives. And I certainly have a very gutsy woman next to me,” Chelsea continued.

“But I really hope that there’s even just one story that not only touches someone’s heart but really can help motivate, inspire, and comfort when needed. Because I think we are living in very challenging times and I, if I’m honest, think that the times are going to get more challenging before they get less so, especially for women. And so I think we all need kind of that embrace and that inspiration of gutsiness to help see us through and forward,” she said.

“I totally agree with that. And I would only add that I hope, in addition to maybe finding some inspiration or a model of gutsiness that you can somehow relate to, women and men, girls and boys, that it will also help open eyes about the variety of personal experiences that women have faced and dealt with,” Hillary added.

“And that maybe it will help to create more of a climate of understanding and respect for those who are apparently different from us, but who we find through stories like these, have really some things that maybe connect to us,” she continued. “And that’s what I would hope, and that the series would start a lot of conversations around our country and the world about women’s lives, women’s opportunities, women’s rights, and what we all need to be doing to make all of that possible.”

“Gutsy” is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, and executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade.

All eight episodes of “Gutsy” are now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.