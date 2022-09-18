Tamika Mallory: Black Community ‘Poverty’ is Real Culprit in Pnb Rock Fatal Shooting | WATCH

*Gun violence has increased in communities of color across the US in the last two years. In 2020 alone, 12,179 Black Americans were shot dead. Many of these tragic shootings had Black Americans aged between 15-34 as causalities, according to a report by “The America Progress Organization.”

The states mostly affected by this gun violence were Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. They also happen to be the states much affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

L.A. authorities reported that on Monday a suspect pulled a gun and approached rapper PnB Rock while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. The suspect demanded the rapper’s “property” before pumping lead into him.

The suspect is yet to be identified by the authorities and is still a fugitive.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: eddy Riley Sits At Red Table and Tells Why He Hasn’t Seen Youngest Son in 3 Years | WATCH

Interestingly, PnB Rock, 30, spoke about being a target days before his death. He also lamented that robbery is on the rise these days and that he usually avoided nightclubs and spaces where he could fall prey to violence.

“It’s so common,” said the Philadelphia-born MC. “I never got robbed. Ever in my life. I ain’t gon’ say never. I don’t like saying ‘never.’ I’m not superstitious, but I haven’t been robbed.”

“I’m not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations,” he added. He also revealed a few “bold” criminals recently attempted to rob him while he was out with his girlfriend and his child.

Following this incident, social justice activist Tamika Mallory came out on September 12 to speak about the rapper’s cruel killing. She says she believes the rapper’s killing was the tragic consequence of poverty and “economic challenges” in the Black community, reports Madamenoire. Indeed, this is a longstanding issue that has only been made worse by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think what happened to this young man being robbed and being killed is unfortunate,” Tamika said. “While some of our government officials are playing games with hyperbole, we need people to deal with economic challenges in the black community. Seriously focus on bringing resources, jobs, education, educational opportunity, and trade opportunities to young people so that they can put down guns, pick up books, pick up resources, and pick up a debit card so that they can use it to feed their families.”

Tamika also listed some other horrific incidents in other cities, such as that involving Young Dolph in Memphis early this year. Young died earlier this year.

“Atlanta has also been unfortunately ground zero. In New York, whether you’re a rapper or not, people are dying every day. Poverty is violence,” Tamika added. “That has to be addressed coming out of a pandemic. People are struggling. We’re doing something to deal with the middle class, but there has to be something done about impacting people that live in marginalized communities. I think that that’s what this is all about, calling out to our government.”

“You’re never gonna stop all violence, but you can certainly bring it down and make people comfortable, so that they know from day to day in inflation, that they can pay for groceries because when I, a person who has resources, goes to the gas station and have to pay $100 to fill up my tank, I know its hurting average RayRay and Keisha, who don’t have the resources to do so,” she added.