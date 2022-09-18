Deelishis’ Ex Husband Raymond Santana Now Ready to Tell His Marriage Story | VIDEO

*Raymond Santana says he is now ready to talk openly about his ended marriage to Deelishis. Santana recently posted on Instagram, “I GUESS I’M READY TO TELL MY STORY NOW…..”

“I was a great HUSBAND and FATHER to kids who weren’t mines,” read a caption of a mirror selfie he posted. “I gave my heart to some one who didn’t deserve me let alone love me… I know what I bring to the table. I have a whole lot of LOVE to give.. and I’m here for it.. for those running [their] mouths.. remember I’m the one who petitioned for the divorce.. not her.”

He filed for divorce in March after separating from the former reality star in November 2021.

He claims in the legal documents that his marriage with Deelishis was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chaka Zulu (Ludacris’ Manager) Charged with Murder in Atlanta Shooting | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raymond Santana (@santanaraymond)

The former couple already decided neither of them would pay alimony; they also want to resolve the divorce outside of court, according to Madamenoire.

Deelishis (real name Chandra Davis) didn’t remain silent when Santana filed for divorce. She came out blazing on Instagram.

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat,” she wrote. “I’m finally ready to speak my truth… stay tuned.”

She also took to her Instagram story to address the rumors that Santana walked out on her.

“He isn’t broke & he left me, not the other way around,” she stated. “So please find a different narrative…gold digger doesn’t apply in this case…I had my own when I met him and I’ll continue having my own now that he’s gone.”

The two married in June 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019. They had been introduced to each other by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

This is what Santana had to say back then when love was still in the air: “Shout out my girl @kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future @iamsodeelishis. I never got the chance to express my gratitude. So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party… the wife’s been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding. Thanks again @kandi.”