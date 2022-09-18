Chaka Zulu (Ludacris’ Manager) Charged with Murder in Atlanta Shooting | VIDEO

*Chaka Zulu — who is the co-founder of record label Disturbing Tha Peace and longtime manager of Ludacris — was recently arrested on murder charges. On Tuesday (September 13), he reportedly surrendered to police and bonded out on the same day.

It is reported that Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested in connection to the June 26, 2022 shooting in the parking lot of his Buckhead, Atlanta, GA restaurant, Apt4B. In the incident, which “was a result of a dispute,” Obafemi was one of three people shot and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting left one person dead. A 23-year-old man named Artez Benton. Zulu’s arrest comes more than two months after Benton’s family laid him to rest.

Along with his murder charge, Zulu has reportedly been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

Chaka Zulu’s attorney has released a statement regarding his legal situation:

Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.

Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.

A statement from Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver LLC, legal counsel for Mr. Zulu.