Sunday, September 18, 2022
#BoycottWomanKing Sets Hollywood & Black America on Fire Over ‘The Woman King’ Movie | WATCH

By Eurpub
*It looks like a debate raged this weekend over the Sony Pictures film “The Woman King.” A boycott and protest were kicked off by Tonetalks who did a video Thursday titled “Time to Boycott the Woman King movie” (watch it above).

The film is about Dahomey & Benin. #BOYCOTTWOMANKINGand collectively including Black Americans across twitter a position was taken in opposition of the film-making heroes of the Dahomey women warriors.

The move showed Blacks can impact Hollywood with their dollars. the movement of people boycotted the film based on what they argue is a disrespectful main story. Woman King is a film about the African Dahomey women soldiers of Benin. The issue is according to history their main source of economics was slave trading in the transatlantic slave trade and palm oil was likely produced by the slaves they held captive.

Tonetalks and others tweeted about how the film’s plot largely missed the truth of the subject matter.

Eurpub

