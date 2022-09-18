BoycottWomanKing Sets Hollywood & Black America on Fire Over ‘The Woman King’ Movie | WATCH

*It looks like a debate raged this weekend over the Sony Pictures film “The Woman King.” A boycott and protest were kicked off by Tonetalks who did a video Thursday titled “Time to Boycott the Woman King movie” (watch it above).

The film is about Dahomey & Benin. #BOYCOTTWOMANKING” and collectively including Black Americans across twitter a position was taken in opposition of the film-making heroes of the Dahomey women warriors.

The move showed Blacks can impact Hollywood with their dollars. the movement of people boycotted the film based on what they argue is a disrespectful main story. Woman King is a film about the African Dahomey women soldiers of Benin. The issue is according to history their main source of economics was slave trading in the transatlantic slave trade and palm oil was likely produced by the slaves they held captive.

Tonetalks and others tweeted about how the film’s plot largely missed the truth of the subject matter.

WATCH & SHARE: "Time to Boycott the Woman King. The film is about the Dahomey & Benin that traded slaves into the Transatlantic" #BOYCOTTWOMANKING – #WOMANKING https://t.co/YUYaRBgzBW — Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 16, 2022

Twenty percent of the slaves that went to the Americas were traded through the Dahomey Tribe. #BOYCOTTTHEWOMANKING. #BoycottWomanKing,#TheWomanKing pic.twitter.com/vVpwpTf5OH — TajMarieX 🗽🔥 (@TajMarie17) September 17, 2022

Imagine being photographed for this cover, evoking your lineage as an American descendant of chattel slaves, then glorifying the tribes who sold them into slavery #ADOS #BoycottWomanKing https://t.co/x7AooDIJyZ — Yvette Carnell🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) September 17, 2022

The Black, blue checks have received their marching orders. We’re not supporting a movie about African slave traders. The ppl have spoken! These gatekeepers better find a new hustle. #ADOS is here now.#BOYCOTTTHEWOMANKING https://t.co/n8FHOLZPSw — Toni 🇺🇸 (@Im_toe_knee) September 17, 2022

Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of #TheWomanKing film after she learned the truth about the African slave traders called the #DahomeyWarriors. Meanwhile, detached Viola Davis took the L. #BOYCOTTTHEWOMANKING pic.twitter.com/KYEwsQJUHm — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) September 17, 2022