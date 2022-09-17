Saturday, September 17, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Two Men Charged in Home Burglary of LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Two men were charged on Friday for allegedly stealing guns from the home of U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced in a statement.

Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm, the statement said. They are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

CNN is trying to identify attorneys for the men.

The two defendants allegedly broke into Los Angeles home of Bass, who’s running for city mayor, on September 9 and stole two handguns, officials said. There were several valuables, electronics and money in view that were not taken, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a previous release.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit Victims Ready to Talk Settlement with Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears | VIDEO

Karen Bass (JC Olivera-Getty Images-FILE)
Two men were charged on September 16 for allegedly stealing guns from the home of U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. Bass is seen here on September 9 in Beverly Hills, California. – (JC Olivera-Getty Images-FILE)

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said in a statement following the robbery.

Police identified the suspects’ vehicle and license plate on the day of the crime, which was found on Tuesday evening, the LAPD said in a release. Officers were able to arrest the occupants without incident, they said.

“Everyone deserves to be safe in their home,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement. “Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes.”

Bass is currently campaigning as a Los Angeles mayoral candidate against real estate developer Rick Caruso in a runoff to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti. If elected in November, Bass would become the first woman and the first Black woman to lead America’s second-largest city.

CNN has reached out to Bass’s office for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleChrissy Teigen’s 2020 Miscarriage was Actually An Abortion That Saved Her Life | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO