Offset Says He’s Blessed to Have Cardi B as Wife – Also Talks Importance of Fatherly Duties | VIDEO

*Some fathers put their careers ahead of their families, but rapper Offset claims to not be one of those. He has to juggle his fatherly duties with his hectic work schedule. And he does his best not to overdo one at the expense of the other.

Offset is a father to five children: the first three (12-year-old Jordan and seven-year-old twins Kalea and Kody) are from past relationships while the last two (12-month-old Wave Set and 4-year-old Kulture Kiari) are products of his marriage to his wife, rapper Cardi B.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Offset explained how he has always put his children first and ensured he provides “structure” for them while they’re growing up. Furthermore, he revealed he felt lucky to have a wife who treated all his children equally … like they were all her biological children.

Offset believes his role as a father is very important and should not be compromised. The 30-year-old makes sure his children are always a priority; he spends as much time as possible with them and never lets his busy schedule get in the way.

“Being a father’s important to me personally. For instance, there’s a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody’s first football game is on Sunday. There’s no way I’m missing either event, so I’m going to have to make it work. It’s a priority to me,” he stated.

In the interview, he also explained why he ensures his children have structure while growing up.

“I don’t play when it comes to that because I know they’re growing up,” said the “Opening It Up” rapper. “And it’s cool to be the dad that’s an artist and all that, but when you get older, and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, ‘Dang, my daddy balanced all of that, and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour.”

He then added, “That’s my biggest thing; I don’t want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure.”

Wave, his youngest child with Cardi B, recently turned a year old. The family celebrated the event with a birthday party. All his children were in attendance.

So, why did all the children turn up for the event?

“Luckily, I’m blessed with a beautiful wife that’s accepted my kids as hers and family, so it’s always mandatory. It’s mandatory they all celebrate with each other and grow up with each other because they love each other. They talk to each other on the phone all the time, and it’s just beautiful… my mom has two different other kids, and I grew up with all my brothers and know them all, and so it’s just the same thing.”

He added, “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it.”