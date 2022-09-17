It Didn’t Happen! 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon for Alleging He Had Penis Surgery

*50 Cent is filing a lawsuit against a plastic surgeon after she reportedly used his photo to falsely claim he was one of her clients.

The rapper is suing plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her companies, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, citing that they continue to use an old photo of them together and claiming he underwent a penis enhancement procedure. The photo was taken back in February 2020 after 50 Cent assumed she was a fan, but now she’s using the image to promote her businesses.

According to TMZ, 50 says he had concerns after another news source published an article with Dr. Krogan about the rise of male enhancement surgeries.

The article featured the image of Krogan and 50 Cent in August. The story written by the media outlet has been deleted, but it still appears in search engine results.

Fiddy says, bottom line, Kogan and MedSpa know he never went under the knife there, for a penis surgery or otherwise, and he wants them to stop sharing the photo, saying it’s exposing him to ridicule, damaging his professional and personal reputation and violating his right to control his name and image, according to TMZ.

The site says the rapper/mogul wants a court to step in and stop Kogan and MedSpa from falsely saying he’s their client and from sharing the photo … and he also wants money.

