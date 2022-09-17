‘He Has Mental Health Problems’ Clarifies Mother Whose Son Destroyed Her Home | WATCH

*Recently, a video went viral on social media showing the aftermath after a boy got furious because his mother took his phone.

The video shows a damaged home; a hole is punched in a door, the marble counter is broken, the fridge is knocked over, a glass table is broken, a window is busted, and many other damages.

The boy’s mother has finally spoken out over the incident and made some clarifications. First, she clarified that the boy is not 12 as first reported, but 15.

Secondly, the cause of his fury was not having his phone taken away from him. She also explained that she could not stop the boy from shambling the home because he is 6 feet tall and 270 pounds.

Furthermore, the boy has mental health problems, which she has been dealing with since his early childhood. She also made it clear it was not she who shared the video of her damaged home with the world; she only shared it with her friend, who then leaked it.

“It just sucks that I trusted someone and they sent the video out,” she lamented. “Everyone is seeing my hurt.”

The said video ignited tons of comments on social media, especially on TikTok, where it first went viral. Some viewers were of the view that she should not have shared the video with anyone.

“Idk I’m not going to record a video, sniffling and crying for sympathy just for strangers to tell me to beat my son,” they wrote on Twitter. “I would reflect on my parenting and get the boy some help. No sane person rages that long and destroys their own home over a phone.”

But others were sympathetic enough to feel her pain and appreciate her struggles as a mother.

“This pain is real. Beyond the destruction of her home, is the destruction of her heart,” someone commented on Instagram. “The confusion one feels between wanting to help your child and realizing your not “safe” is inexplicable! Prays and Love 💕 to this mother.”

Still, others advised her to keep her son away from home for her and his safety.

“Seems to me her son should be institutionalized…it doesn’t appear the mom is equipped to manage him on her own…safely. And I mean no disrespect I mean that for the welfare of everyone involved,” wrote a concerned viewer.