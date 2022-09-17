Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit Victims Ready to Talk Settlement with Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears | VIDEO

*According to RadarOnline, the siblings who were allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are ready to talk about their settlement pertaining to their sexual assault lawsuit.

John and Jane, the names the siblings used to file their lawsuit, allege they have attempted to contact Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears but they have not heard from them.

The siblings claim the comedians “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.” Jane claimed to have contacted Clifton Albright, Haddish’s attorney, that “laid out basic terms of the parties to engage in mediation/settlement talks.”

Jane stated: “My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage in mediation/settlement talks.”

According to Jane, the mediation would have to be paid for by Haddish and “must take place in Las Vegas within the next two weeks.” Jane said if they agreed to a settlement she would consider releasing a joint statement with Haddish where “we state that the parties have agreed to a private settlement, and Haddish must publicly apologize for her role in the skits.”

Jane adds: “In the future, she wants Haddish to disregard her shakedown statement directed “towards our mother, and state she never intended to harm my brother, mother and me.”

As previously reported, Haddish and Spears are being sued for allegedly coercing a 14-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother to perform rated R skits. The siblings claim they are traumatized for life and the brother said he was molested by both defendants. The older sister claimed Haddish taught her how to mimic fellatio for the skit…