Trailer Drops for Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Credit: Twitter

*British actress Naomi Ackie was tapped to portray American music icon Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” And now we have your first look at the actress as the late singer. 

“From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career,” the official synopsis for the film teased, CNN reports

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is produced by music producer (and Houston’s former mentor) Clive Davis, who is played in the movie by Stanley Tucci. Directed by Kasi Lemmons the film is written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Clive Davis’ Whitney Houston Biopic Gets New Director

Speaking previously to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”

In the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Davis explained that he and McCarten teamed up to develop the script and raise financing for the project.

“Properly telling the honest, ‘no-holds-barred’ story of Whitney Houston is an exceptional responsibility,” said Davis. “Kasi Lemmons not only brings a highly-acclaimed, award-winning track record but possesses a clear understanding of Whitney as the matchless icon who triumphed musically while valiantly struggling with addiction.”

Ackie said in an earlier interview that “Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience. I’ve learnt so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honour her legacy! With Kasi on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful.”

“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine,” Davis told Variety. “Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” hits theaters December 21.

