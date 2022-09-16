Teddy Riley Sits At Red Table and Tells Why He Hasn’t Seen Youngest Son in 3 Years | WATCH

*You have to feel for Teddy Riley, the legendary producer from 90s and 00s for what he’s been dealing with as far not being able to see his son for three years now. Riley recently sought help by bringing his situation to “Red Table Talk.”

Riley, with two Grammys under his belt, sat down with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to speak out about custody and child support regarding his son.

“I’m just hearing from so many different people that his mom’s goal is to keep him away from me,” Riley said. “It really hurts because here’s someone I wanted to marry and I gave everything to.”

Astonishingly, over 22 million adults have been targets of parental alienation in the United States, according to Psychiatric Times

Riley admitted that he didn’t meet his biological father until he was nine and told himself that he never wanted to put his child in the same situation.

“I have to change the narrative and be in all of my kids’ lives,” he adds. The 54-year-old has nine kids and claims that Mykal’s mother doesn’t want her son to have a relationship with his siblings.

Riley revealed that his son’s mother came up with a contract that did not involve the courts.

“We have a co-parenting contract, and I lived to that contract,” he shares before going over what he says are the contract’s details. “[The contract] is one-sided because in the contract, I let her have the physical custody and I did not read that. I just said ‘You do it. You handle it because she actually worked for my accountant and she knew everything.”

Riley added: “Now, it’s a co-parenting contract where I pay this much and I’ll share statements. Then she said once he gets in first grade, in the contract it goes down a half.”

“When it went down half, she went to court,” he admitted. “She wanted to get past the contract and just went straight for the gusto.”

The producer also goes on to say that he doesn’t want to speak negatively about her.

“One thing I don’t want to do is bash her,” he adds. “There’s going to be a point where I’m going to see him because I will spend my everything to see my son.”