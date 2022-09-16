Meghan McCain Slams ‘Mean Girl’ Sherri Shepherd | Video

*Meghan McCain has responded to Sherri Shepherd’s criticism that she was the most “disappointing guest” during her own tenure on “The View.”

Both Shepherd and McCain have served as hosts on the ABC talker, but not at the same time. Shepherd previously appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” where she criticized McCain as co-host of “The View” in 2018. When Shepherd appeared on “The View” earlier this year, she doubled down and reportedly took aim at McCain once again.

In a recent interview with McCain for his “Andy Cohen Live,” podcast on SiriusXM, Cohen recalled his chat with Shepherd and wondered if the two women have beef.

“I mean, look, I don’t know Sherri Shepherd,” McCain told Cohen when asked about Shepherd’s remarks, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “She was on the show, like, 15 years before me when I was in high school. So I don’t know why anyone’s under the impression that we’re close friends. I think she has a new show coming out. She’s looking for publicity. A really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me.”

READ MORE: Today’s the Day – Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson Debut Their New Shows | WATCH

In the YouTube clip above, McCain also calls out the “toxic mean girl reputation” in daytime talk shows.

“The thing that makes me the most sad about it is The View is really hard. And I think anyone who’s done it knows how hard it is. And there’s also this, like, toxic mean girl reputation that’s not only with The View, but in daytime talk in general. And I wish we would all just stop. There’s no need to be nasty,” she said.

“This isn’t the first time she’s done it. She did it on your show multiple times when I was on The View. And then obviously after, and I don’t understand it. I don’t know why anyone would be under the impression I’m close friends with her. Like, obviously we are not, and I’m not up in my feelings about it,” McCain continued. “I never think about her at all. And it just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do and a very strange way to start your new talk show that’s supposed to be, like, light and positive for women to, like, trash someone in.”

Cohen previously asked Sherri if she remained in contact with anyone from “The View” and she reportedly said everyone McCain. Meghan reacted to the remarks during her recent conversation with Cohen.

“I know what she’s doing. I mean, we’re all smart,” McCain said. “She’s, like, throwing shade and making it a point to say, like, ‘All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other’s hair and go to sleepovers, except Meghan, the ultimate mean girl, bad girl.'”

Meanwhile, Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, “Sherri,” debuted on Sept. 12.