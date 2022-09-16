Friday, September 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

Major Fire Breaks Out At 42-story Skyscraper in Changsha, China | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Changsha China skyscraper fire (VCG via Getty Images)
Changsha China skyscraper fire (VCG via Getty Images)

*(CNN) — A major fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha in Hunan province on Friday.

Authorities said that as of 4:20 p.m. local time (4:20 a.m. ET), the fire had been put out and there were no known casualties, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Hunan fire department said in a statement on its official Weibo account that it was notified around 3:48 p.m. local time that a fire had broken out in the China Telecom Building in the city’s Furong District.

Changsha Fire and Rescue dispatched 36 fire engines and 280 firefighters to the scene, the statement said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Stealing Her Emmy Spotlight | Watch

After a preliminary investigation, it found the outer wall of the building was on fire, it said.

Social media videos circulating Friday showed flames engulfing the skyscraper, which, according to the fire department, is 218 meters (715 feet) tall.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Stealing Her Emmy Spotlight | Watch
Next articleMeghan McCain Slams ‘Mean Girl’ Sherri Shepherd | Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO