Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Stealing Her Emmy Spotlight | Watch

*Emmy winner Quinta Brunson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday where the host apologized to the “Abbott Elementary” star and creator for hijacking her spotlight during the Emmy Awards on Monday.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Brunson won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy for her hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary.” Kimmel presented the award with Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that Kimmel “got into the skinny margaritas” at the theater’s bar after losing in an earlier category.

During Brunson’s acceptance speech, Kimmel remained at her feet pretending to be unconscious.

“Jimmy, wake up. I won,” she told him but he remained on the floor well into the commercial break.

READ MORE: Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel for Stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Spotlight

Social media users continue to slam the late-night TV host and call him out for his “white male privilege” for hijacking Brunson’s history-making Emmy moment.

Kimmel apologized for his antics when he sat down with Brunson for his late-night show on Wednesday.

“Congratulations on your Emmy,” he told Quinta on the Sept. 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as reported by E! News. “I missed it. How did it go?”

“People got upset. They said I stole your moment. And maybe I did,” he said. “And I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

As expected, Quinta graciously accepted his apology.

“Well Jimmy let me just say thank you,” she said. “It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly was in such a moment of just having a good time, like, I won my first Emmy. I was up there, you know, happy. And I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time. I don’t know. I didn’t see any of that. I saw you, and I saw Will Arnett, and my Emmy and I was just like, ‘Oh my god I’m having so much fun!’ But thank you, that’s kind. But honestly, I had a good night.”

The Kimmel show producers had Brunson playfully interrupt Jimmy’s opening monologue while holding her Emmy (see YouTube clip above).

Watch Jimmy’s apology in the video below.