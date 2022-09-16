Aron Gadson : Drug Kingpin’s Daughter Inspired His Turn Around – Applauded by Rappers Fabolous, Styles P | PHOTOS

*The inspirational story of Aron Gadson is being told by Remy Ma on VH1’s “My True Crime Story” which streams on Monday (09/19/22).

A full house of moviegoers gave the former drug king a standing ovation as they watched the premier of his story. iHeart Radio personality and EURweb Spotlight host Jazmyn Summers was in the building along with activist Tamika Mallory, rappers Styles P and Fabolous.

Aron was raised in Harlem’s infamous New York City Housing Authority Projects by his mother in a single-parent household during the height of the crack epidemic.

It made for a tough life. He says he is the penultimate mama’s boy and a gifted child who always wanted to please his mother.

Initially, his grades were excellent and he even made the honor roll during school but when his mother became addicted to drugs he was forced to try to provide for the family at a young age. His painful relationship with his mom as she struggled with her addiction left some of the crowd in tears.

At the age of 14 -years old, Aron started out on the corner selling cocaine, He rose quickly to making millions in the multi-state drug business and living a lifestyle with luxurious homes and cars. In 2007, he was arrested and ultimately agreed to a 12-year prison sentence. His young daughter ended up missing years of having her father with her.

“It was a really heartbreaking moment for me because it called a reality for me that if I was the father that I thought I was, then I would never put myself in a position to leave my child over a lifestyle,” Gadson shared.

After his early release from prison, Gadson decided to change his life in a positive way. His five years of supervised release ended early after he focused on giving back to the community going to juvenile facilities, schools, and colleges. He invested in youth homes for boys of color.

Today he is the founder and CEO of his clothing brand “GUISE” worn by rappers Jay Z, Fabolous, Asap Ferg, and others. He is also a published author of his book called “You Already Won” and hopes to inspire other men to empower their abilities to become successful.

“More than money or material things, giving to the community and being the best father I can is what’s really important in life” Aron tells Jaz.

And why did he transform his life?

“My daughter is the first reason, I got a second reason, my mom. I have many blessings that I need. I don’t [want] my mother to not be proud of her son, I don’t want my community to not be proud of me . I think it’s imperative to give the best of myself going forward.”

The premier was held at The Helen Mills Theater in New York where guests enjoyed personalized goody bags with refreshments and Harlem-style custom “Guise” cocktail pouches created by Black owned business Innovative Popularity.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.