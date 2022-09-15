Wendy Williams Reportedly Back in Rehab for Alcohol Abuse

*Former daytime talk show queen Wendy Williams is reportedly back in rehab to treat her substance abuse issues.

“It’s gotten worse,” Wendy insiders tell Page Six. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

Page Six writes, “We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.”

“They turned their backs on her,” the source explains. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

We reported previously, via The Jasmine Brand, that Williams has been completely locked out of her Wells Fargo account—and she doesn’t appear to be any closer to accessing her funds.

In May, reports surfaced that the former daytime TV host would be able to access her estimated $20 million fortune “soon,” after a New York judge designated a guardian to oversee her funds, but that has yet to happen. Williams is reportedly now incapable of even paying her own employees.

According to a source, “Her team has not been paid since these accounts were shut. Her manager is relatively new, but there are people who have been working for her this entire time and they haven’t seen a dime since the accounts were closed either. People have been floating their services to Wendy for months on end now.”

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously told Page Six that Debmar-Mercury refused to help Wendy’s “recovery efforts”.

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told Page Six in July. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Hunter also revealed that Williams’ family attended an intervention with Debmar-Mercury and the company threatened to pull her show if she refused to get help.

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told us. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”

Meanwhile, Williams’ former attorney told Page Six that Williams’ former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, “left” her to “die.”