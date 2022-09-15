Thursday, September 15, 2022
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel for Stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Spotlight

By Ny MaGee
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Getty

*Sheryl Lee Ralph is speaking out about Jimmy Kimmel’s disrespectful “dead man” stunt during Quinta Brunson’s Emmy win Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Brunson won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy for her hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary.” Kimmel presented the award with Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that Kimmel “got into the skinny margaritas” at the theater’s bar after losing in an earlier category.

During Brunson’s acceptance speech, Kimmel remained at her feet pretending to be unconscious.

“Jimmy, wake up. I won,” she told him but he remained on the floor well into the commercial break.

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson Had to Step Over Jimmy Kimmel to Accept Her Emmy | WATCH

Quinta Brunson - Jimmy Kimmel (Patrick T Fallon-AFP-Getty Images)
‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson, center, accepted the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series while Jimmy Kimmel was splayed underneath her, pretending to be unconscious. (Patrick T Fallon-AFP-Getty Images)

Sheryl, Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” costar, said she spoke to Kimmel after the incident and made clear that the gag was not a good look, The Wrap reports. 

“I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on. But I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.’ And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and then I was just, ‘Ooh, the disrespect Jimmy.’ But that’s just me, sorry. I am so sorry.” She added sarcastically, “Oh, it was lovely that he was lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech,”  the veteran actress said.

“I told him too — to his face — and he understood,” Ralph added.

Meanwhile, social media users continue to slam the late-night TV host and call him out for his “white male privilege” for hijacking Brunson’s history-making Emmy moment. One Twitter user said, “White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel.”

Another commenter added, “He should’ve gotten up as soon as the winner was announced. When they announced the winner was a woman he should’ve especially sprung to his feet. But when they announced the winner was a Black woman he should’ve f*cking disapparated.”

Meanwhile, Brunson has spoken with Kimmel since the Emmys and she’s not making a big fuss about the stunt.

“I have talked with Jimmy since. And I think, no matter what, it’s important to just showcase that ‘Abbott Elementary’ is premiering next week, so that I will be doing. I think it’s going to be a good time and you’ll probably just have to tune in and watch,” she said during “Abbott Elementary’s” virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“Abbott Elementary” Season 2 premieres September 21 on ABC.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

