Nicki Minaj Takes Legal Action After YouTuber Calls Rapper a ‘Cokehead’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
rapper Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

*Nicki Minaj is reportedly taking legal action against a YouTuber who called the hip-hop star a “cokehead.” 

Nosey Heaux (born Marley Green) posted a video Monday in which she said “we all know it’s true” that “Nicki Minaj is a cokehead”.

“[Minaj is] shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true,” Nosey allegedly said in the clip, Page Six reports. 

“F—k, listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I — we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Series ‘Nicki’ | Watch

Nosey also said Nicki’s 1-year-old son “is going to be a rapist, too,” because his father, Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, responded to Nosey’s “cokehead” accusations in a statement to Page Six.

“Marley Green is a disgrace — someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki’s 1-year-old son. When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ’Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, told Page Six in a statement. 

“Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.” 

Nicki claims she is not a cokehead so she is suing Nosey Heaux for defamation. Page Six reports that she is “seeking damages of no less than $75,000,” the outlet writes. 

“We know you don’t really have any money to speak of so losing all this little advertisement money from YouTube will make a huge dent,” Minaj allegedly wrote in an Instagram direct message to Nosey, according to Page Six. “You’ll only be the first of many tho.” 

Nosey Heaux replied, “Are you ok Nicki? File your lawsuit ok? I’m not afraid and I won’t be intimidated.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

