Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Girl with Model LaNisha Cole | Pics

*Nick Cannon has welcomed what seems to be his ninth child (it’s getting hard to keep up), and his first with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Couple.

Cannon posted a pic on Instagram of his newborn baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (see the post below).

“Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” Cannon, 41, captioned the black-and-white photo of him and the baby alongside Cole after giving birth. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Cannon has eight other children including the 11-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell, who is expecting their third child. Cannon and Abby De La Rosa share 15-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. She is expecting her third baby this fall but it’s unclear who the baby daddy is.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in 2021 but he died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The “Masked Singer” host recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi.

He is reportedly expecting two more children this year.

“We all learn so much from these angels we call children,” Cannon said in his recent IG post. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…”

Cole, 40, shared a picture of her daughter to her Instagram account and wrote on her Instagram Story: “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way.”

She added “I’m already obsessed with her! And you already know there’ll be no shortage of pics and videos lol.”