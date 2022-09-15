Lagos Comic Convention – Ten Years of Consistency

*Have you heard of Lagos Comic-Con before? Well, now you have the Lagos Comic-Con takes place every year in Lagos, Nigeria and is the brainchild of founder, Ayodele Elegba a former microbiologist. It takes place this weekend Saturday 17th September,

What endeared him to comics to set up the first ever Comic Convention in Nigeria? Ayodele says that it happened to be his love for comics that prompted him to organize Nigeria’s first-ever comic convention. He saw a need for it and his dream came true in 2002.

This is the tenth edition of the Convention, and it has grown in attendance from an impressive 300 people at the first edition to a whopping attendance of 6000 in 2021. A very consistent Comic-Con, one edition of the convention was not held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. And that was in 2020. The show must go on and it has since continued.

Ayodele is also the founder of RENDACON animation film festival and serves as CEO at SPOOF ANIMATION, a company he founded in 2016 based in Nigeria, so he could tell a variety of African stories through the animation medium.

This year’s convention is with a twist as the Comic-Con has teamed up for the first time with the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria CARTAN, who will have a panel discussion and display of cartoons by CARTAN members at the convention. The CARTAN panelists will include past CARTAN President and cartoonist, Mike Asukwo and the present President Dada Adekola a veteran cartoonist himself. Aa well as other CARTAN cartoonists on the panel, which includes, Victor Asowata and Chino Obasi. The topic for discussion is the relevance and impact of cartoons in our socio-cultural, political and economic life –

Lagos Comic-Con will be full of activities, competitions and awards and there will be, with most comic conventions, comic artists and animators, studios, filmmakers, cosplayers and a great opportunity to network.

Ayodele Elegba is a creative entrepreneur with a desire to change the Creative landscape Nigeria with such events as the popular Lagos Comic Con and many will be cheering him and his team him up for more.

The Lagos Comic Convention will take place at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island. You can reach Ayodele Elegba on +2348039657506 or email him at ayodeleelegba@yahoo.com or better still on Instagram @ayodreammaker

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– tfatunla@hotmail.com