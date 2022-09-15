Digital Outlet Fuse Beat Re-brands As Shades of Black – Channel Posts It’s Strongest Month to Date | VIDEO

*New York, NY – Fuse Media today announced that Fuse Beat, its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel celebrating Black culture, has rebranded to Shades of Black. The rebrand comes as the channel posts its strongest month to date, surpassing 100M minutes watched across all domestic platforms during the month of August; and expands its global footprint with launches on Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands and Sweden.

“The rebrand to Shades of Black aligns the channel more closely with its brand mission, which is to celebrate the multifaceted Black experience and impact on our culture,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Miguel Roggero.

He added: “In little more than a year since its launch, the channel has connected strongly with audiences, growing each month to its highest viewership yet this past August. We are thrilled with the viewer response to the channel and its uplifting content, both at home and abroad.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CNN to Debut New Morning Show with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins

In August 2022, Fuse Beat experienced a double-digit increase in its viewership (35%) from July’s record and surpassed 100M total minutes watched for the first time. Total minutes have more than tripled since the start of the year (+235% vs. January). Through August 2022, the channel has amassed more than 602 million viewership minutes. As a result of these strategic successes, the Fuse FAST channels have added distributors including Freevee, Roku, Vizio, Xumo, and Pluto TV, along with international partners such as the Samsung TV Plus in Europe and LG UK.

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, sign-up, additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung TV Plus is available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever-growing number of channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video-on-demand library of favorite movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported video service is available in the UK and 15 other European territories.

Shades of Black (formerly Fuse Beat) launched in March 2021 in partnership with Quincy Newell’s Twentyone14 Media and Cinedigm. Its programming includes more than 500 hours of premium content, including a curated selection of studio movies, fan-favorite series, award-winning docs, music, and comedy performances.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to documenting and celebrating our increasingly blended America through engaging and vibrant storytelling. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing global footprint, Fuse strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes Fuse, Fuse+, Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat, fuse.tv, and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business. For more information, visit www.fusepress.tv

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

source: smithhousestrategy.com