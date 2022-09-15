Angela Simmons Opens Up About the Passing of Her Fiancé + Michelle Branch on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*On today’s “Tamron Hall,” in an exclusive broadcast interview with singer Michelle Branch, the Grammy Award-winning artist discussed motherhood, her new album “The Trouble With Fever,” her concert tour, and addressed recent headlines focused on allegations of domestic assault and the current status of her relationship with her husband, Patrick Carney.

Also, reality TV star Angela Simmons joined the show to discuss the untimely passing of her fiancé, and opened up about her recent bikini picture that made headlines.

Michelle Branch on recent headlines reporting domestic assault allegations between her and her husband.:

“They’re not allegations. Violence…I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband…Not the finest moment of my life.”

Branch reflects on the events resulting in recent domestic assault allegations:

“I just wish that – my husband and I are starting therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. You know, I wish we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. I think it’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. And so like if there’s anyone out there who’s watching, like, this is your sign if you’ve been thinking about it, go talk to somebody, it’s helped us immensely. The night, what went down was so unfortunate, it was like the worst night of my life. And then, you know, to have that out in the world, as I’m getting ready to put out a record , has been a lot, but all I can do is be honest about what I’m going through and what’s going on. And, you know, I’m not the first person to have gone through this.” She continues, “Yeah, I mean, here I am. I’m only seven months postpartum from having a baby. I mean, every parent in the audience knows this. You know, sleep stress, life stress, marriage stress, work stress. Definitely didn’t…and also we had been out at a birthday party that night, I’d had a few drinks.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CNN to Debut New Morning Show with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins

Branch continues: “It’s like, all the blocks were stacked in a way that, you know, I didn’t have time to think about what I was doing. And it was like one of those things that I was like, Is this really happening? Did this really just happen? Like, and you’re realizing in real time, like, Oh, I probably shouldn’t have tweeted that. Oh, I probably, definitely shouldn’t have, you know, let my anger get the best of me/ And yeah, it’s unfortunate that it took this horrible traumatic event to hopefully…My husband and I are like, maybe this, like, how we were going was unsustainable. So maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had. So you know, we’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work.”

Angela Simmons on how her son is dealing with the loss of his father:

“He’s like, ‘Mommy,’ you know…He’s like, ‘Are we gonna ever get married? Like, is someone gonna marry us?’ You know, he’ll ask stuff like that. He’s like, ‘Mom’…and this was a touching conversation, because he told me, ‘I know my dad is in heaven. And I’m going to always have two dads, because I know my dad will be my dad. But Mommy, when can we have someone, you know? Like, when will somebody be there for us?’ It was a conversation he had with me this year. And I was just like, ‘Geez, he’s only five and this is how his brain is processing it.’” On how she answers his questions, “You know, I tell him, ‘when it’s time, when God gives us the person we’re here, we’re ready.’ But you know, I just say, ‘we’re going to just pray and we got each other right now.’ And I tell him, ‘We got this, you know?’ Because he’ll be like, ‘Well, how come my dad’s not here to help me or bring me things?’ I’m like, ‘We’re good.’ Like, I tell him that, you know, we’re a team. And he understands it and he processes it, but he does ask.”

Simmons on her fitness journey that led her to having the confidence to post a bikini picture on Instagram:

“When I started my fitness journey, you know, like when I was younger, I can tell you where it even stemmed from. Like when I was 10 years old I remember being young and having journals and writing how I felt about myself. And I used to think I was fat. I would look at the journal and I would have a stick figure – what I wanted to look like and what I thought I looked like…I would read it and I’d be like, I want to be 70 pounds, but I’m 80 pounds – like craziness. You know what I mean? But I didn’t know…So I’m 19, right. I moved to LA. I learned about the healthy part of it all, but I went extreme. I was probably working out two, three times a day. And then I was eating very, very, very clean but it was, like, ridiculous. I got back home and my mom was saying, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was just like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘I’m fine’…There’s pictures of me, like walking down the street in LA and I’m like, I was really like a double zero and that was falling off and it was just because I was so…I just wasn’t…I didn’t know what I wanted yet. But then I learned how to really embrace my body and say okay, I can do this in a very healthy way and love who I am and be okay where I’m at, you know?”

EMMY-WINNING HOST TAMRON HALL CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY WITH AN HOUR OF SURPRISES, LAUGHTER AND ALL THAT GLITTERS IN A SPECIAL GOLDEN COMEDY HOUR

Friday, September 16 Show Listing: Tamron Hall is celebrating her 52nd birthday with the Tam Fam in a special pre-taped edition of her nationally syndicated daytime show. Dubbed “Tamron’s Golden Comedy Hour,” Friday’s show features comedians Zarna Garg, Dulcé Sloan and Erin Maguire who will bring the birthday laughs for Tamron and her audience full of fellow Virgos. Continuing the show’s “Wildest Dream” month, Tamron gave one up-and-coming comedian the chance of a lifetime, to make her national television debut performing stand-up on “Tamron Hall!”

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

source: FerenComm