A Critical Call to Action! BHERC Invites Nationwide Support of ‘The Woman King’

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is excited to announce our 1st Weekend Club and beyond campaign in support of the upcoming movie, The Woman King, opening Friday, September 16, 2022.

BHERC is thrilled to invite you, your members, families, and friends to join in promoting and helping to spread the word about this important movie.

It is critical we come together to ensure that The Woman King will have a huge opening weekend and major success beyond. Your help is needed starting with the 1st Weekend!

To spread the word and help get people out to the movie the 1stWeekend and beyond, BHERC has created a few tools to use. A Call-To-Action Letter detailing the importance of this campaign; along with fliers to send to your network to encourage participation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Veils’ – Musical Runs Sept. 15 to 18 At LA’s Nate Holden Performing Arts Center

It is important that we send a powerful message that films like The Woman King, our historically significant stories, and our participation behind the scenes and in front of the camera, matter.

Let’s do our part and get our members, families, and friends out. Here’s what you can do. Organize your groups to attend, hold theater parties, Buy-out theaters, host young people and nonprofits (age-appropriate), teachers, take your classes and incorporate special projects (age-appropriate), post about the film and the performers (sample flyers attached), use social media to Talk, Tweet, Chat, Post, Share, Pics, “I Was There” Pics

• Tag Us! @bherc1stweekendclub | @bhercdotorg • Use Hashtags: #IMAFANOFBLACKFILMS | #GOSEETHEWOMANKING | #BLACKFILMSMATTER | #ALLHAILTHEWOMANKING | #KINGHER| #WOMANKIN