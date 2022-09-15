22 Republican Governors Call On Biden to Withdraw Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

*Twenty-two Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.

The Biden administration announced a student loan forgiveness plan last month that will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for qualifying borrowers. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant can get up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. Many conservatives are outraged over the plan, as reported by MSN.

Over two dozen Republican governors have signed a letter to Biden in which they make clear that they “fundamentally oppose (Biden’s) plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few.”

The Republicans believe Biden’s plan will harm low-income families because it “rewards the rich and punishes the poor,” they wrote.

The White House responded to the letter by noting that Republicans supported tax cuts for the wealthy under President Trump, and many GOP politicians had federal Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven during the COVID pandemic.

“These same Republican governors didn’t seem to object when their Republican colleagues in Congress passed a $2 trillion tax giveaway for the rich or had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own small business loans forgiven,” White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan wrote in an email sent to USA TODAY.

Per the report, below is a list of the 22 Republican governors who signed the letter:

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon