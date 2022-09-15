22 Republican Governors Call On Biden to Withdraw Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

*Twenty-two Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.
The Biden administration announced a student loan forgiveness plan last month that will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for qualifying borrowers. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant can get up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. Many conservatives are outraged over the plan, as reported by MSN.
Over two dozen Republican governors have signed a letter to Biden in which they make clear that they “fundamentally oppose (Biden’s) plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few.”
The Republicans believe Biden’s plan will harm low-income families because it “rewards the rich and punishes the poor,” they wrote.
The White House responded to the letter by noting that Republicans supported tax cuts for the wealthy under President Trump, and many GOP politicians had federal Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven during the COVID pandemic.
“These same Republican governors didn’t seem to object when their Republican colleagues in Congress passed a $2 trillion tax giveaway for the rich or had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own small business loans forgiven,” White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan wrote in an email sent to USA TODAY.
Per the report, below is a list of the 22 Republican governors who signed the letter:
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Idaho Gov. Brad Little
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon