‘Veils’ – Musical Runs Sept. 15 to 18 At LA’s Nate Holden Performing Arts Center

“Gut-wrenching, eye-opening, and inspiring Veils – is a scrapbook, a dream book—a record of women’s work.” — DCTheatreScene.com

*(Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, DC) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area.

The LA run will be short: Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th at 8:00 PM; Saturday, September 17th at 2:00 8:00 PM and Sunday, September 18th at 8:00 PM at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at www.bherc.org.

“Veils” This musical is described as an emotional historical pageant of grief and resilience that pays tribute to women veiled in mourning, with a focus on Black lives lost in bloodshed during the sixties Civil Rights Movement to gain many of the freedoms we enjoy today.

BHERC believes that “Veils” on its own sends a powerful message of courage and sacrifice. However, as we find ourselves at the precipice of a democracy that is being contested, and the right to vote is being undermined as well as other freedoms, BHERC believes that “Veils” is truly a great example of the price that has already been paid for the gains being threatened. It represents the strong Women, like those who today are standing up and marching for justice.

“We are proud to bring this inspirational and compelling work to Los Angeles for a second time.” States Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President and Founder of BHERC. “The pandemic disrupted the performance in March 2020, but not this time. Everyone must come out to witness this incredible musical. It will inform, energize, and inspire you, with hope for our future as a people.”

“Veils,” the musical, is written by Steven A. Butler, Jr. with music and lyrics by Courtney Baker-Oliver and Christopher John Burnett and is directed by Courtney Baker-Oliver. Executive Producer, Sandra Evers-Manly and Producers: Courtney Baker-Oliver and Steven A. Butler, Jr.

Tickets are $55.00 each. $45.00 for students and seniors. $45.00 for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, log onto www.bherc.org or call 310.284.3170.