Piers Morgan Comes for Oprah Winfrey – Blames Her for Rift in Royal Family | VIDEO

*Piers Morgan does not seem too thrilled about Oprah Winfrey’s recent comments, saying that she hoped Queen Elizabeth II’s death could unite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back with the royal family.

As we all know, the couple shocked the world last year with their explosive CBS interview conducted by Winfrey, who famously asked Markle “were you silent or were you silenced?” as the former “Suits” star opened up about her difficult time working as a royal member.

Markle also commented on how one member of Harry’s side of the family had questioned how dark the skin color of their son Archie would be while she was still pregnant, further claiming that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, previously made her cry during a discussion over bridesmaid dresses.

The interview with Winfrey was said to have caused a huge rift between the pair and the royals over in the UK, but the 68-year-old former talk show host says she’s hopeful that with the Queen’s passing, “there’s an opportunity for peacemaking.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kandi Burruss Explains Reason for Her Fallout with ‘RHOA’ Producer Carlos King | Video

Well, Morgan would beg to differ, after taking to Twitter and insisting that Winfrey was the one who enabled the feud between both parties.

“Great to see Oprah Winfrey call for a healing of massive rifts in the Royal Family.. that she enabled,” he wrote.

Though the British journalist received plenty of praise for his tweet, showing that people were clearly agreeing with him, others felt Winfrey made a valid point that this could be the opportunity for both sides to finally put their differences aside and start a new chapter.