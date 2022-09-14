Montreal International Black Film Festival Announces Vital & Inspiring 18th Annual Program (Sept 20-25)

*Canada’s largest Black Film Festival, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF), is back with a vital and more diverse 18th edition running from September 20 – 25, 2022. MIBFF is excited to reconnect with the film community and festival goers entirely In-Person (and Virtual !) for the first time in over two years, with more venues, programming, and activities than ever before! #MIBFF22 will present 95 films from 25 countries, including 12 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 25 Canadian Premieres et 9 Quebec Premieres.

VIRTUAL & IN-PERSON PROGRAM

Always innovative, MIBFF is back stronger than ever with new additions to its bold programming, inspiring the next generation of Black artists in film and beyond! All films in 18th MIBFF program can be viewed online with the purchase of an All Access Pass – $99 | In-person All Access Pass – $119

The 18th Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, is presented by Desjardins and runs from September 20 to 25, 2022 with a program starring: Colin Kaepernick, Souleymane Cissé, Gérard Depardieu, Ibrahim Koma, Maxim Khalil, Sidney Poitier, Chantel Riley, Dadju Karidja, Touré Brandon, Victor Dixon, Naturi Naughton, Thomas Sadoski, Orlando Jones, Kenneth Choi, William Fichtner, Kelly McCreary, Lázaro Ramos, Thomás Aquino, Keith David, Danny Glover, Louis Gossett Jr, Jennifer Holness, Rickey Jackson, Rosa Parks and more!

Complete Program, opening night VIP pass, All Access Pass & Tickets: www.MontrealBlackFilm.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Candace Owens Slams Tennessee Hospital After ’24 Hours of Torture’

Opening night will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 pm at the Imperial Theatre with the International Premiere of Matt Waldeck’s LOVELY JACKSON (USA), followed by a Q&A session with the director and Rickey Jackson. The film is exonerated prisoner Rickey Jackson’s daring first-hand account of the psychology of survival and spiritual fortitude required to withstand 39 years of wrongful incarceration for a murder he didn’t commit.

#MIBFF22 will close at Cinéma du Musée with the Canadian Premiere of Manuel Schapira’s TROPIQUE DE LA VIOLENCE (France). Upon his mother’s sudden death and fearing deportation, 13-year-old Moses joins the slums where dozens of kids live independently, wholly abandoned by society.

As an essential platform that amplifies Black voices, MIBFF is proud to host the launch of the Fabienne Colas Foundation’s Festwave Institute, a program aimed to train, support, and empower the next generation of Black Canadian film and TV professionals. Additionally, our 1st POP UP Market, entitled “Other Black ArtForms,” will feature original, artistic, and cultural works by local talented Black Artists.

This 18th edition’s programming addresses essential topics such as history, social issues, racism, politics, women’s issues, art, romance, and LGBTQ issues. The Festival’s rich film selection comes from 25 countries, including France, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Congo, France, Senegal, Serbia, the United States, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and more.

One of this year’s must-sees is the World Premiere of the documentary film, A Star Without a Star Juanita by director Kirk E. Kelleykahn. More festival highlights include How (not) to Build a School in Haiti, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, A Star Without A Star, Marian Anderson: The World in Her Hands, Kaepernick and America, Black As U R, Masi, Exonerating person who went to Prison, Lovely Jackson, A Daughter’s Tribute…Souleymane Cissé (official selection of Cannes), As Verdades, Color Blind, They Can’t So I Must, Pattern, Omar Blondin Diop, La Société des Amputés, Robuste, Kankan, IMA, Tropique de la Violence and more!

The Saturday night red carpet event will feature the Quebec premiere of Kaepernick and America, directed by Ross Hockrow and Tommy Walkerand, and the world premiere of kirk E. Kelleykahn’s A Star Without a Star Juanita.

OTHER SPECIAL EVENTS

FESTWAVE INSTITUTE LAUNCH | September 23, 7pm | Cinémathèque québécoise

Private event, places are limited. RSVP via MontrealBlackFilm.com

The Festwave Institute was created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, and supported by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), to train, support, and empower the next generation of Black Canadian film and TV professionals for all stages of their careers – and to change the Canadian Film and Television Business from coast to coast!

THE MIBFF BLACK MARKET | September 24 – 25 | FREE

Co-presented by Canadian Heritage, SODEC, Téléfilm Canada, Bell Fund

The MIBFF Black Market, an initiative of the Fabienne Colas Foundation, is devoted entirely to Industry professionals. During this series, the workings of the film industry will be the subject of discussions and exchanges while aiming to confront ideas and facilitate knowledge acquisition. This year the Black Market will be part of the “Action! Beyond Awareness MIBFF Forum”

FABIENNE COLAS FOUNDATION’S BEING BLACK IN CANADA (BBIC)

September 21 | Cinéma du Parc | 6pm – 11pm | Tickets on MontrealBlackFilm.com

Presented by NETFLIX, in collaboration with the National Bank, and supported by Telefilm Canada, the Canada Council for the Arts

35 Canadian short films from the 2021 BBIC cohort will be presented at #MIBFF22! The FCF’s Being Black in Canada Program is a professional training program that supported 35 Black Canadian Filmmakers from 18 to 30 years old last year from Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver in the creation of documentary short films.

MIBFF IN THE NEIGHBOURHOODS | September 21 – 24 | FREE | Presented by Desjardins

This initiative allows the youth to have free access to films created by members of the Black communities, followed by Q&As.

JURY MEMBERS

Narrative Features: Anik Matern, John Nyce, Gavin Seal

Documentary Features: Jacinthe Brisebois, Ana Alice de Morais, Josa Maule

Short and Mid-Length Films: Deidre J., Marwa, Laquerre-Trantawy, Sandra Mathieu

PASSES*

Online All Access Pass – $99 | In-person All Access Pass – $119

Regular Film Ticket – $12 | Opening Night – $25 | Closing Night – $20

*Fees: All prices are subject to services charges and taxes

For more information visit, Http://www.MontrealBlackFilm.com

Get Social – #MIBFF22

Source: Kat Carlson | kat@workhousepr.com