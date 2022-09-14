Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Loni Love Reveals 37 Pound Weight Loss in Five Months

By Ny MaGee
Loni Love (Getty)
*Loni Love is on a weight loss journey that she appears to be documenting on social media for her fans and followers. 

The former co-host of “The Real” took to Instagram recently to boast of losing 37 pounds in five months. Love shared two photos of herself showing off her slimmer figure, along with the caption: “To date I’m down 37 lbs ( still a long way to go)…the top pic filmed April 2022…the bottom pic was filmed Aug 2022…@mentoringqueens will air. This weekend. Check your local listing…”

Love serves as the host of the one-hour docuseries “Mentoring Queens,” which puts the spotlight on Black woman mentors.

Per the show’s official website: “MENTORING QUEENS, HOSTED BY EMMY & NAACP IMAGE AWARD-WINNER, LONI LOVE, IS A 1-HOUR QUARTERLY DOCUSERIES CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN FEMALE MENTORS AND THE STRIDES THEY MAKE TOWARDS THE BETTERMENT OF YOUNG WOMEN.”

READ MORE: Does Loni Love Think Kevin Samuels’ Death was Because He Didn’t Have ‘Proper Healthcare?!’

 

The comedian and author has been sharing the highs and lows of her weight loss journey for years. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Love spoke about serving as a Weight Watchers (WW) ambassador.

“I want to learn to keep eating real fresh food, but make healthy choices so I can be my best,” she told the outlet. “I also have great concerns for the overall health in my community and recognize we don’t take care of ourselves in the best way. Sometimes you need help. Weight Watchers is a tool that can help!”

At the time she also gushed that her partner James was supporting her goal to achieve her ideal body and joining her on the WW plan.

“This is new ground for us,” said Love at the time. “James is excited to go on the journey with me. We will motivate and learn from each other. Plus, it’s nice to have his support!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

