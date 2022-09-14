Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kandi Burruss Explains Reason for Her Fallout with ‘RHOA’ Producer Carlos King | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Kandi-Burruss - RHOA
Kandi-Burruss

*Kandi Burruss has explained the reason for the fallout between herself and former ‘RHOA’ producer Carlos King. 

In a new interview, Kandi revealed that her yearslong relationship with Carlos soured after he stole the life story of her group Xscape to use in a biopic without her input.

“He is the one who stole my group’s life story and sold it to TV One,” said Kandi in the Twitter video below.

She went on to explain how Carlos tried to get information about the popular 90’s R&B group from Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce.

READ MORE: RHOA Fans Call Out Kandi Burruss’ Mother and Her Problematic Behavior | Video

Speaking of Mama Joyce, we reported earlier that RHOA fans are quite annoyed with the way she treats her daughter and son-in-law on “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

During the Sept. 5’s episode, Mama Joyce suggested to Burruss that her husband Todd Tucker and the two children they share should not receive trust funds. MadameNoire reports that she told Burruss that only her oldest daughter Riley should get a trust fund because “she never benefited from having a father.”

Her remarks left some viewers feeling outraged so they took to social media to call out Mama Joyce.

“I’m sorry, I’m still not over that Mama Joyce stuff. Like take the money off the table, its CLEAR AF that she views Todd & Kandi kids in a lesser light than Riley & that’s TRASH AF as a grandmother & for Kandi to not check her????!! Bye girl Bye,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Watch the moment between Kandi and her mother below.

Previous articleSheryl Underwood Drops 90 Pounds with Help of New Drug Wegovy
Next articleJimmy Kimmel Called Out for His ‘White Male Privilege After Hijacking Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Moment | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO