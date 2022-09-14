Kandi Burruss Explains Reason for Her Fallout with ‘RHOA’ Producer Carlos King | Video

*Kandi Burruss has explained the reason for the fallout between herself and former ‘RHOA’ producer Carlos King.

In a new interview, Kandi revealed that her yearslong relationship with Carlos soured after he stole the life story of her group Xscape to use in a biopic without her input.

“He is the one who stole my group’s life story and sold it to TV One,” said Kandi in the Twitter video below.

She went on to explain how Carlos tried to get information about the popular 90’s R&B group from Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce.

Speaking of Mama Joyce, we reported earlier that RHOA fans are quite annoyed with the way she treats her daughter and son-in-law on “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

During the Sept. 5’s episode, Mama Joyce suggested to Burruss that her husband Todd Tucker and the two children they share should not receive trust funds. MadameNoire reports that she told Burruss that only her oldest daughter Riley should get a trust fund because “she never benefited from having a father.”

Her remarks left some viewers feeling outraged so they took to social media to call out Mama Joyce.

“I’m sorry, I’m still not over that Mama Joyce stuff. Like take the money off the table, its CLEAR AF that she views Todd & Kandi kids in a lesser light than Riley & that’s TRASH AF as a grandmother & for Kandi to not check her????!! Bye girl Bye,” one person on Twitter wrote.

