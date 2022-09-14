Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Called Out for His ‘White Male Privilege After Hijacking Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Moment | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Quinta Brunson - Jimmy Kimmel (Patrick T Fallon-AFP-Getty Images)
‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson, center, accepted the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series while Jimmy Kimmel was splayed underneath her, pretending to be unconscious. (Patrick T Fallon-AFP-Getty Images)

*Social media users are slamming late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel and calling him out for his “white male privilege” after he hijacked Quinta Brunson’s history-making Emmy moment on Monday with a stunt that left many viewers outraged.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Brunson won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy for her hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary.” Kimmel presented the award with Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that Kimmel “got into the skinny margaritas” at the theater’s bar after losing in an earlier category.

During Brunson’s acceptance speech, Kimmel remained at her feet pretending to be unconscious.

“Jimmy, wake up. I won,” she told him but he remained on the floor well into the commercial break, nearly two minutes in total, according to CNN.

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson Had to Step Over Jimmy Kimmel to Accept Her Emmy | WATCH

 

Later backstage, Brunson addressed the moment, saying the bit “didn’t bother me that much,” adding that Kimmel was an early supporter of her and “Abbott Elementary.”

One Twitter user said of the moment, “White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel.”

Another commenter said, “He should’ve gotten up as soon as the winner was announced. When they announced the winner was a woman he should’ve especially sprung to his feet. But when they announced the winner was a Black woman he should’ve fucking disapparated.”

A third outraged person wrote in all caps: “CAN SOMEONE TELL THE HUMAN PERSONIFICATION OF WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE THAT IS @jimmykimmel THAT HE IS NOT ENTITLED TO TAKE UP *ALL* THE SPACE—ESPECIALLY WHEN THAT SPACE BELONGS TO @quintabrunson WHO HAD TO LITERALLY NAVIGATE AROUND HIM TO ACCEPT HER HISTORIC #EMMY Un. be. lievable.”

Brunson is reportedly slated to appear on Kimmel’s show Wednesday night. Many are hoping he will apologize to her and she is expected to gracefully accept it or risk being called “angry”. #StayTuned

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

