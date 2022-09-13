South Los Angeles Civil Rights Leaders Call on City to Issue Reward for Killer of PnB Rock | VIDEO

*A coalition of South Los Angeles civil rights leaders and activists are calling for the Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price and his colleagues to introduce a reward motion leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing rapper PnB Rock who was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles Monday,

Police responded to a possible robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue at 1:15 p.m., where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s critical that our community and its leadership not accept the cold-blooded murder of Rapper PnB Rock who was murdered in front of his children and their mother with silence.

“We can’t allow these types of crimes to continue with indifference as if this is normal and it’s nothing we can do about it. We can do something about it. We can cooperate with law enforcement and turn the killers in,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Press conference

Date TODAY, Tuesday, September 13

Time 1:00 pm

Location: Roscoe’s Children and Waffles.

Intersection Manchester and Main.

South Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by

Project Islamic Hope

Justice for Murdered Children

Southern California Cease Fire

and a coalition of gang intervention activists.