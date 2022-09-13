Salt N’ Pepa, Bell Biv Devoe & Ginuwine at Microsoft Theatre @ LALive Oct. 1st

*A Hip Hop R&B trifecta is coming to Los Angeles, Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Microsoft Theatre welcomes Salt N’ Peppa, Bell Biv Devoe and Ginuwinefor what promises to be a sizzling night of entertainment.

The show was previously scheduled for January of 2022, and thankfully the time has finally come. Showtime is 8:00 pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available at the Microsoft theatre box office or online.

Get ready to jam to your favorite Salt N’ Pepa hits: Push It, Whatta Man, I Like It Like That, Shake Your Thang and more.

Salt N’ Pepa broke barriers in the rap world by becoming the first all-female rap crew to win a Best Rap Performance Grammy in 1994. Get your tickets for their 2022 LA jam session and wear your dancing shoes.

Also on the lineup for October 1st at the Microsoft Theatre is Bell Biv Devoe!

The fellas started more than 30 years ago with New Edition and continue to perform with both groups. But October 1st 2022 is all about the threesome who brought us hits like Poison, Thought It Was Me, Do Me Baby and more.

Ladies, pack your saddles and get ready to jump on it once more with Ginuwine on Saturday, October 1st 2022 at The Microsoft Theatre at 8pm.

He’s sure to leave fans swooning with hits like So Anxious, In Those Jeans and the scintillating ride the Pony song. Tickets are still available. Click here.

More on the Microsoft Theatre: Both general and accessible seating are available through AXS, Microsoft Theater, and Crypto.com Arena; box Office located at 1111 S. Figueroa Street. Lexus Box Rentals: Elevate your show experience in a Lexus Box rental. Lexus Boxes include access to a VIP entrance, VIP lounge throughout the event, a private bar, and a private box to enjoy the show in style! Health Verification: The state of California and LA County are lifting requirements for indoor mega events; starting April 1, 2022, ticketed guests are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Microsoft Theater. Remember, if you’re not feeling well, please stay home!

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a journalist, screenwriter & entertainer and V.P. of Business Development & Special Projects for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. She also has a Masters in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide. Chat, swap ideas & vision at JazzyRita@EURweb.com