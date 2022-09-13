Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeSports
News

Parker Hooks Has Become World Champion Bull Rider – Oh Yeah, He’s Only Nine | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Parker Hooks
Parker Hooks – KOAT screenshot

*LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KOAT) — A New Mexico bull rider is getting recognized at just 9 years old after becoming a world champion.

Parker Hooks is from Lovington and recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals.

But his want to ride bulls started when he was really young.

“My mimi and papa, which are my grandparents, they took me to a Lee County fair here, and I watched the bull riding, and I liked it. I wanted to do it, but I couldn’t because I was little,” Hooks said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Coco Gauff Explains Who the City Girls Are to ‘Old’ Reporter | Watch

But he didn’t let his size stop him.

“I watched a video on YouTube and then one day they let me ride sheep here at the fair,” Hooks said.

He then moved to riding small bulls, earning himself the title of world champion and a special buckle.

“I like rodeo, it’s a different sport. Everybody’s nice to you. It don’t matter what skin color you are, they just are nice to you,” Hooks said.

His goal is to one day become a professional bull rider.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCandace Owens Slams Tennessee Hospital After ’24 Hours of Torture’
Next articleCarl Weber Shares Creative Inspiration For ‘The Family Business’ & ‘The Black Hamptons’ | EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO