Ne-Yo Claims He’s Taking a Financial Hit Amid Ex’s Cheating Accusations

*Ne-Yo claims his career is taking a financial hit amid accusations from his estranged wife that he cheated on her and impregnated another woman.

The R&B crooner wants a divorce court judge to find Crystal Renay in contempt of court, according to legal docs obtained by RadarOnline.com. We reported previously that Renay recently filed for divorce in Atlanta after publicly accusing the artist of cheating. PEOPLE obtained the court docs, in which she said their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay, 36, shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” her message continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

According to RadarOnline, in her petition, Renay is demanding child and spousal support and primary custody of their three minor children. She lists the date of marriage as February 20, 2016, and the date of separation as July 22, 2022, per the report.

In his response to her petition, Ne-Yo is seeking joint physical custody and agrees to pay child support, but rejects her request for spousal support. He also wants exclusive use of their marital home in Georgia.

In his newly filed court docs, Ne-Yo accuses Renay of violating the court order which prohibits them from taking jabs at each other publicly. He reportedly cites her recent social media harassment against him to support his request that she be held in contempt. Ne-Yo said her “reckless and distasteful acts” are having a negative impact on him financially.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion reads.

Ne-Yo is also requesting that his ex be ordered to remove all social media posts about him.

A judge has yet to rule on all these matters.