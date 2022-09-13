Madonna Says Her Son David Wears Her Dresses Better Than She Does

*Madonna recently appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and revealed her son teenage son David Banda, looks better in her dresses than she does.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she told Fallon on Wednesday night.

“It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

Madonna and her ex Guy Ritchie adopted Banda as a baby from Malawi. His siblings include Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere. Madonna often posts photos of her diverse family on her Instagram account.

Madonna told Fallon that David is working on music of his own.

“He’s going to end up being one of your guests,” she told the late-night host about her son. Fallon agreed, saying, “He’s got ‘it.’ He’s got magic. He’s funny, he’s charming, he’s athletic, he’s a good-looking dude.”

Watch her full conversation with Fallon via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know why does it seem like anytime white women in Hollywood adopt Black boys they always end up in dresses or transgender (a la Charlize Theron)?

Check out a few Madonna/David moments via the IG’s photos and videos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)